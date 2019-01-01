QQQ
Range
1466.96 - 1584.97
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.1K
Div / Yield
7.3/0.47%
52 Wk
1123.95 - 2301.21
Mkt Cap
24.6B
Payout Ratio
23.17
Open
1516
P/E
57.44
EPS
0
Shares
15.9M
Outstanding
Straumann is an established global leader in aesthetic dentistry, with a comprehensive offering of dental supplies and equipment. These include instruments, adhesives, implants, biomaterials, CADCAM equipment, prosthetics and orthodontics. Straumann's core focus and competitive advantage are within the implant dentistry market, in which Straumann has cornered more than one-quarter of the CHF 5 billion market. The company sells premium implants globally under the Straumann brand, alongside its "challenger" brands which target the lower end of the market (Anthogyr, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Warantec).

Straumann Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Straumann Holding (SAUHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Straumann Holding (OTCPK: SAUHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Straumann Holding's (SAUHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Straumann Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Straumann Holding (SAUHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Straumann Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Straumann Holding (SAUHF)?

A

The stock price for Straumann Holding (OTCPK: SAUHF) is $1546.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Straumann Holding (SAUHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Straumann Holding.

Q

When is Straumann Holding (OTCPK:SAUHF) reporting earnings?

A

Straumann Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Straumann Holding (SAUHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Straumann Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Straumann Holding (SAUHF) operate in?

A

Straumann Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.