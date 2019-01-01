Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession. The company's products are the VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringe; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; the small diameter tube adapter; the blood collection tube holder; the allergy tray; the IV safety catheter; the Patient Safe syringes; the Patient Safe Luer Cap; the VanishPoint Blood Collection Set; and the EasyPoint needle, as well as a standard 3mL syringe packaged with an EasyPoint needle. The company also sells VanishPoint autodisable syringes in the international market in addition to its other products.