QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.28 - 4.94
Vol / Avg.
124.5K/178.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.42 - 16.85
Mkt Cap
163.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.42
P/E
3.33
EPS
0.19
Shares
33.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 12:59PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 12:39PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 2:25PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 2:22PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 12:45PM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 1:41PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 1:36PM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 3:38PM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 12:23PM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 9:47AM
Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession. The company's products are the VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringe; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; the small diameter tube adapter; the blood collection tube holder; the allergy tray; the IV safety catheter; the Patient Safe syringes; the Patient Safe Luer Cap; the VanishPoint Blood Collection Set; and the EasyPoint needle, as well as a standard 3mL syringe packaged with an EasyPoint needle. The company also sells VanishPoint autodisable syringes in the international market in addition to its other products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Retractable Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Retractable Technologies (RVP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Retractable Technologies's (RVP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Retractable Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Retractable Technologies (RVP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Retractable Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Retractable Technologies (RVP)?

A

The stock price for Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) is $4.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Retractable Technologies (RVP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2015 to stockholders of record on October 8, 2015.

Q

When is Retractable Technologies (AMEX:RVP) reporting earnings?

A

Retractable Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Retractable Technologies (RVP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Retractable Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Retractable Technologies (RVP) operate in?

A

Retractable Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.