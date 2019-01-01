QQQ
Range
78.1 - 81.98
Vol / Avg.
435.7K/381.1K
Div / Yield
1.48/1.81%
52 Wk
77.65 - 98.95
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
27.13
Open
78.15
P/E
15.01
EPS
1.24
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering and enterprise IT services primarily to the U.S. government. Specifically, the company offers engineering, systems integration and information technology for large government projects and a broad range of services with an emphasis on higher-end technology services. The company's end-to-end enterprise IT offerings span the entire spectrum of our customers' IT infrastructure.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5001.850 0.3500
REV1.880B1.898B18.000M

Science Applications Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Science Applications Intl (SAIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Science Applications Intl's (SAIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Science Applications Intl (SAIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) was reported by Barclays on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting SAIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.88% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Science Applications Intl (SAIC)?

A

The stock price for Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) is $81.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Science Applications Intl (SAIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) reporting earnings?

A

Science Applications Intl’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is Science Applications Intl (SAIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Science Applications Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Science Applications Intl (SAIC) operate in?

A

Science Applications Intl is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.