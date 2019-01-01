Anta Sports is the largest Chinese sportswear company, engaging in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of sportswear. Brands under Anta's management include the Anta core brand, Fila, Descente, Sprandi, Kolon, and KingKow. As of the end of 2020, the company had 12,260 stores, of which 9,922 were Anta stores and 2,006 were Fila stores.