|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.850
|3.160
|0.3100
|REV
|555.640M
|561.995M
|6.355M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ASM International (OTCQX: ASMIY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ASM International.
There is no analysis for ASM International
The stock price for ASM International (OTCQX: ASMIY) is $330 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ASM International.
ASM International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ASM International.
ASM International is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.