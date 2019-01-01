QQQ
Range
319.96 - 332.25
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/1.4K
Div / Yield
2.43/0.74%
52 Wk
240.6 - 497.06
Mkt Cap
16B
Payout Ratio
22.29
Open
320
P/E
32.64
EPS
2.65
Shares
48.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Based in the Netherlands, ASM International supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment. ASM's front-end equipment, such as atomic layer deposition, or ALD, and epitaxial tools, is used in the preparation of silicon wafers and fabrication of semiconductor layers. The firm is the leader in the ALD equipment segment. ASM's 25%-owned subsidiary, ASM Pacific Technology, manufactures back-end tools used to assemble and package semiconductors into their final form.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.8503.160 0.3100
REV555.640M561.995M6.355M

Analyst Ratings

ASM International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASM International (ASMIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASM International (OTCQX: ASMIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ASM International's (ASMIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ASM International.

Q

What is the target price for ASM International (ASMIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ASM International

Q

Current Stock Price for ASM International (ASMIY)?

A

The stock price for ASM International (OTCQX: ASMIY) is $330 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASM International (ASMIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASM International.

Q

When is ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) reporting earnings?

A

ASM International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is ASM International (ASMIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASM International.

Q

What sector and industry does ASM International (ASMIY) operate in?

A

ASM International is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.