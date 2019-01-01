QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/138.9K
Div / Yield
1.4/10.13%
52 Wk
13.29 - 17.38
Mkt Cap
515.2M
Payout Ratio
57.39
Open
-
P/E
5.67
EPS
0
Shares
37.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investments in U.S. and non-U.S. companies engaged in the healthcare industry. The company's investment portfolio comprises investments in different sub-sectors such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, healthcare providers and services, real estate investment trusts, medical devices and diagnostics, and other areas.

Tekla World Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tekla World Healthcare (THW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tekla World Healthcare's (THW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tekla World Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Tekla World Healthcare (THW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tekla World Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Tekla World Healthcare (THW)?

A

The stock price for Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) is $13.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tekla World Healthcare (THW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE:THW) reporting earnings?

A

Tekla World Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tekla World Healthcare (THW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tekla World Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Tekla World Healthcare (THW) operate in?

A

Tekla World Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.