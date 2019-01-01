QQQ
Range
194.55 - 194.55
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.4K
Div / Yield
2.08/1.06%
52 Wk
173.2 - 239.41
Mkt Cap
93.7B
Payout Ratio
43.25
Open
194.55
P/E
38.64
EPS
0
Shares
481.7M
Outstanding
CSL is one of the largest global biotech companies and has two main segments. CSL Behring either uses plasma-derived proteins or recombinants to treat conditions including immunodeficiencies, bleeding disorders and neurological indications. Seqirus is now the world's second largest influenza vaccination business and was acquired in fiscal 2015. CSL has a strong R&D track record, and the product portfolio and pipeline include non-plasma products as the firm continues to broaden its scope. Originally formed in Australia as a government-owned entity, CSL now earns roughly half its revenue in North America and a quarter in Europe.

CSL Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CSL (CMXHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CSL (OTCPK: CMXHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CSL's (CMXHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CSL.

Q

What is the target price for CSL (CMXHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CSL

Q

Current Stock Price for CSL (CMXHF)?

A

The stock price for CSL (OTCPK: CMXHF) is $194.55 last updated Today at 3:10:07 PM.

Q

Does CSL (CMXHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CSL.

Q

When is CSL (OTCPK:CMXHF) reporting earnings?

A

CSL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CSL (CMXHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CSL.

Q

What sector and industry does CSL (CMXHF) operate in?

A

CSL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.