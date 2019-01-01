QQQ
Range
243.8 - 257
Vol / Avg.
337.8K/526.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
191.92 - 354.62
Mkt Cap
10.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
254.5
P/E
110.41
EPS
0.61
Shares
41.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Globant SA is a software technology developer based in Luxemburg. It creates platforms which are powered by native digital technology, better known as digital journeys. The digital journey incorporates various software products, mobile apps and sensors that assist its clients in knowing its end user's behavioral pattern. The key aspects of the digital journey are stay relevant, discover and build. The stay relevant helps its clients in staying abreast of the developments in its industry and taking preemptive measures. The discover conceives digital journeys for the users based on consumer behaviors and technologies and the build creates each digital journey leveraging the work of its studios. The company's revenue is primarily generated by its technology services in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0201.070 0.0500
REV359.390M379.817M20.427M

Globant Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globant (GLOB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globant (NYSE: GLOB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Globant's (GLOB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Globant (GLOB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Globant (NYSE: GLOB) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 339.00 expecting GLOB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.78% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Globant (GLOB)?

A

The stock price for Globant (NYSE: GLOB) is $244.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globant (GLOB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globant.

Q

When is Globant (NYSE:GLOB) reporting earnings?

A

Globant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Globant (GLOB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globant.

Q

What sector and industry does Globant (GLOB) operate in?

A

Globant is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.