Globant SA is a software technology developer based in Luxemburg. It creates platforms which are powered by native digital technology, better known as digital journeys. The digital journey incorporates various software products, mobile apps and sensors that assist its clients in knowing its end user's behavioral pattern. The key aspects of the digital journey are stay relevant, discover and build. The stay relevant helps its clients in staying abreast of the developments in its industry and taking preemptive measures. The discover conceives digital journeys for the users based on consumer behaviors and technologies and the build creates each digital journey leveraging the work of its studios. The company's revenue is primarily generated by its technology services in the United States.