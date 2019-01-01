|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.020
|1.070
|0.0500
|REV
|359.390M
|379.817M
|20.427M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Globant (NYSE: GLOB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Globant’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for Globant (NYSE: GLOB) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 339.00 expecting GLOB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.78% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Globant (NYSE: GLOB) is $244.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Globant.
Globant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Globant.
Globant is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.