ENN Energy Holdings is primarily engaged in distributing and retailing natural gas. By year-end 2020, ENN owned 235 city gas projects in China, with annual gas sales volume of 29.6 billion cubic meters. Meanwhile, the aggregate number of connected piped gas residential households reached 23.2 million, with an average gas penetration rate of 62%. ENN also has ventured into integrated energy business with 119 projects in operation.