|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ENN Energy Holdings (OTCPK: XNGSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ENN Energy Holdings.
There is no analysis for ENN Energy Holdings
The stock price for ENN Energy Holdings (OTCPK: XNGSY) is $57.84 last updated Today at 6:02:27 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2012.
ENN Energy Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ENN Energy Holdings.
ENN Energy Holdings is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.