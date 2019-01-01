QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
ENN Energy Holdings is primarily engaged in distributing and retailing natural gas. By year-end 2020, ENN owned 235 city gas projects in China, with annual gas sales volume of 29.6 billion cubic meters. Meanwhile, the aggregate number of connected piped gas residential households reached 23.2 million, with an average gas penetration rate of 62%. ENN also has ventured into integrated energy business with 119 projects in operation.

ENN Energy Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ENN Energy Holdings (OTCPK: XNGSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ENN Energy Holdings's (XNGSY) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY)?

A

The stock price for ENN Energy Holdings (OTCPK: XNGSY) is $57.84 last updated Today at 6:02:27 PM.

Q

Does ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is ENN Energy Holdings (OTCPK:XNGSY) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY) operate in?

A

ENN Energy Holdings is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.