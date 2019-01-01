|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ZTO Express (Cayman)’s space includes: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD).
The latest price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) was reported by Macquarie on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.20 expecting ZTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.76% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) is $29.1805 last updated Today at 7:04:07 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 7, 2021.
ZTO Express (Cayman)’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ZTO Express (Cayman).
ZTO Express (Cayman) is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NYSE.