Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is a comprehensive logistics service enterprise with express delivery as its core business and integrating cross-border, express, commercial, cloud warehouse, aviation, finance, intelligence, media, and other ecological sectors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZTO Express (Cayman)'s (ZTO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) stock?

A

The latest price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) was reported by Macquarie on November 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.20 expecting ZTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.76% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)?

A

The stock price for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) is $29.1805 last updated Today at 7:04:07 PM.

Q

Does ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 7, 2021.

Q

When is ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) reporting earnings?

A

ZTO Express (Cayman)’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZTO Express (Cayman).

Q

What sector and industry does ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) operate in?

A

ZTO Express (Cayman) is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NYSE.