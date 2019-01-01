QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/99.4K
Div / Yield
0.78/6.01%
52 Wk
12.22 - 14.74
Mkt Cap
289.8M
Payout Ratio
44.74
Open
-
P/E
7.02
EPS
0.38
Shares
22.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective to provide a high level of current income. The company's secondary investment objective is to seek the preservation of capital.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blackrock Floating Rate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Floating Rate (BGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Floating Rate's (BGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Floating Rate.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Floating Rate (BGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Floating Rate

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Floating Rate (BGT)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) is $12.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Floating Rate (BGT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:BGT) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Floating Rate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Floating Rate (BGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Floating Rate.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Floating Rate (BGT) operate in?

A

Blackrock Floating Rate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.