Novartis AG develops and manufactures healthcare products through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from Innovative Medicines segment consisting global business franchises in oncology, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines. The firm sells its products globally, with the United States representing close to one third of total revenue.

Novartis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novartis (NVSEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novartis (OTCPK: NVSEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Novartis's (NVSEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novartis.

Q

What is the target price for Novartis (NVSEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novartis

Q

Current Stock Price for Novartis (NVSEF)?

A

The stock price for Novartis (OTCPK: NVSEF) is $86.125 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:38:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Novartis (NVSEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novartis.

Q

When is Novartis (OTCPK:NVSEF) reporting earnings?

A

Novartis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novartis (NVSEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novartis.

Q

What sector and industry does Novartis (NVSEF) operate in?

A

Novartis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.