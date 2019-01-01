Renesas Electronics Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes semiconductor components and other products for use in automotive, healthcare, computer peripheral, connectivity, home appliance, and industrial end markets. Its product portfolio includes microcontrollers and microprocessors, embedded systems platform, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, intelligent power devices, thrysistors, transistors, diodes, analog integrated circuits, and optoelectronics products. The firm has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia.