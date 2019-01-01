QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 1:43PM
Teleperformance provides outsourced customer experience management services, such as customer care solutions, technical support, customer acquisition services, digital solutions, analytics, visa application management, debt collection services, interpreting and translation services, and back-office services. The clients of Teleperformance's services range over various industries, from telecoms and technology firms to the public and retail sectors. The company is organized into two operating segments: Core Services & D.I.B.S (Digital Integrated Business Services) and Specialized Services. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the Core Services & D.I.B.S segment.

Teleperformance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teleperformance (TLPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teleperformance (OTCPK: TLPFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Teleperformance's (TLPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teleperformance.

Q

What is the target price for Teleperformance (TLPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Teleperformance

Q

Current Stock Price for Teleperformance (TLPFF)?

A

The stock price for Teleperformance (OTCPK: TLPFF) is $361.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:13:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teleperformance (TLPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teleperformance.

Q

When is Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Teleperformance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teleperformance (TLPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teleperformance.

Q

What sector and industry does Teleperformance (TLPFF) operate in?

A

Teleperformance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.