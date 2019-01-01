QQQ
Range
71.35 - 73.16
Vol / Avg.
718.3K/779.5K
Div / Yield
0.6/0.83%
52 Wk
55.12 - 78.62
Mkt Cap
10.1B
Payout Ratio
6.7
Open
72.33
P/E
32.46
EPS
0.43
Shares
141.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
AECOM is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. The firm serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 51,000. The company generated $13.3 billion in sales and $701 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2021.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7700.890 0.1200
REV3.450B3.267B-183.000M

AECOM Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AECOM (ACM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AECOM's (ACM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AECOM (ACM) stock?

A

The latest price target for AECOM (NYSE: ACM) was reported by Argus Research on December 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting ACM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.91% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AECOM (ACM)?

A

The stock price for AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is $71.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AECOM (ACM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is AECOM (NYSE:ACM) reporting earnings?

A

AECOM’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is AECOM (ACM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AECOM.

Q

What sector and industry does AECOM (ACM) operate in?

A

AECOM is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.