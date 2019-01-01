|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.770
|0.890
|0.1200
|REV
|3.450B
|3.267B
|-183.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AECOM’s space includes: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD).
The latest price target for AECOM (NYSE: ACM) was reported by Argus Research on December 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting ACM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.91% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is $71.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.
AECOM’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AECOM.
AECOM is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.