Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.75 - 17
Mkt Cap
25.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
67.6
EPS
0.05
Shares
1.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Heritage NOLA Bancorp Inc is a banking company based in the United States. Its services include personal banking, business banking, and loan facilities. The bank offers deposits, personal loans, mobile and online banking, trade finance, interest checking, foreign exchange, merchant, and other banking services. It generates revenue in the form of interest income.

Heritage NOLA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heritage NOLA (HRGG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heritage NOLA (OTCPK: HRGG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heritage NOLA's (HRGG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heritage NOLA.

Q

What is the target price for Heritage NOLA (HRGG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Heritage NOLA

Q

Current Stock Price for Heritage NOLA (HRGG)?

A

The stock price for Heritage NOLA (OTCPK: HRGG) is $16.9 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:43:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heritage NOLA (HRGG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heritage NOLA.

Q

When is Heritage NOLA (OTCPK:HRGG) reporting earnings?

A

Heritage NOLA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Heritage NOLA (HRGG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heritage NOLA.

Q

What sector and industry does Heritage NOLA (HRGG) operate in?

A

Heritage NOLA is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.