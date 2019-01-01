QQQ
Range
18.37 - 18.9
Vol / Avg.
45.2K/62.4K
Div / Yield
1.01/5.43%
52 Wk
16.14 - 21.07
Mkt Cap
219.6M
Payout Ratio
114.04
Open
18.49
P/E
21
EPS
0.73
Shares
11.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company's portfolio is comprised of single-tenant retail and office properties located in or in close proximity to MSAs, growth markets and other markets in the United States. The majority of the firm's revenue includes rental revenue derived from the ownership and leasing of property.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.420
REV8.800M9.470M670.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alpine Income Prop Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alpine Income Prop Trust (PINE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alpine Income Prop Trust's (PINE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alpine Income Prop Trust (PINE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) was reported by JonesTrading on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting PINE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.21% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpine Income Prop Trust (PINE)?

A

The stock price for Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) is $18.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpine Income Prop Trust (PINE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Alpine Income Prop Trust (PINE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) reporting earnings?

A

Alpine Income Prop Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Alpine Income Prop Trust (PINE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpine Income Prop Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpine Income Prop Trust (PINE) operate in?

A

Alpine Income Prop Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.