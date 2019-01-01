QQQ
Range
129.26 - 132.69
Vol / Avg.
3.1M/1.8M
Div / Yield
0.84/0.64%
52 Wk
112.47 - 179.57
Mkt Cap
39.2B
Payout Ratio
19.7
Open
130.87
P/E
33.52
EPS
1.46
Shares
300.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools (45% of fiscal 2021 sales), cross lab (35% of sales consisting of consumables and services related to its life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics (20%). Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and energy end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. (34%) and China (20%) representing the largest country concentrations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0301.210 0.1800
REV1.460B1.674B214.000M

Analyst Ratings

Agilent Technologies Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Agilent Technologies (A) stock?

You can purchase shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Agilent Technologies's (A) competitors?

What is the target price for Agilent Technologies (A) stock?

The latest price target for Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting A to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.01% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for Agilent Technologies (A)?

The stock price for Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) is $130.585 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Agilent Technologies (A) pay a dividend?

The next Agilent Technologies (A) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-04.

When is Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) reporting earnings?

Agilent Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 22, 2022.

Is Agilent Technologies (A) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Agilent Technologies.

What sector and industry does Agilent Technologies (A) operate in?

Agilent Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.