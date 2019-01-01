QQQ
Range
50.66 - 52.02
Vol / Avg.
746.3K/2.5M
Div / Yield
0.48/0.95%
52 Wk
43.91 - 69.67
Mkt Cap
22.2B
Payout Ratio
21.05
Open
51
P/E
22.21
EPS
1.11
Shares
428.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
With almost 10,600 units and USD 9.5 billion in systemwide sales in 2020, Yum China is the largest restaurant chain in China. It generates revenue through its own restaurants and franchise fees. Key concepts include KFC (7,166 units) and Pizza Hut (2,355), but the company's portfolio also includes other brands such as Little Sheep, East Dawning, Taco Bell, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & Joy, and Lavazza (collectively representing about 985 units). Yum China is a trademark licensee of Yum Brands, paying 3% of total systemwide sales to the company it separated from in October 2016.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030
REV2.291B

Yum China Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yum China Holdings (YUMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yum China Holdings's (YUMC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yum China Holdings (YUMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) was reported by OTR Global on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting YUMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yum China Holdings (YUMC)?

A

The stock price for Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) is $51.78 last updated Today at 6:40:42 PM.

Q

Does Yum China Holdings (YUMC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Yum China Holdings (YUMC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) reporting earnings?

A

Yum China Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Yum China Holdings (YUMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yum China Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Yum China Holdings (YUMC) operate in?

A

Yum China Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.