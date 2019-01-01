Hermes is a 180-year-old family controlled luxury goods company best known for its Birkin and Kelly bags. Its biggest segments are leather goods and saddlery, accounting for around half of revenue; clothes and accessories (22% of sales); silk and textiles (7%); and other products such as perfumes, watches, jewellery, and home furnishings. Hermes has around 300 stores globally, of which it owns and operates 221.