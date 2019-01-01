QQQ
Snam SpA is an Italian natural gas infrastructure company. Snam is principally involved in the management and development of natural gas-related systems, infrastructure, and services. The company segments its operations into Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Storage. Snam owns the majority of gas infrastructure in Italy and operates gas pipeline networks on a regional and national scale in the Natural Gas Transportation segment, which is the company's largest segment. The Regasification segment involves converting LNG into natural gas. Natural Gas Storage acts through its subsidiary, Stogit, and offers gas storage facilities across Italy. The company's activities are regulated, and its revenue is determined by a government tariff system.

Snam Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Snam (SNMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Snam (OTCPK: SNMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Snam's (SNMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Snam.

Q

What is the target price for Snam (SNMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Snam

Q

Current Stock Price for Snam (SNMRF)?

A

The stock price for Snam (OTCPK: SNMRF) is $5.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Snam (SNMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Snam.

Q

When is Snam (OTCPK:SNMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Snam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Snam (SNMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Snam.

Q

What sector and industry does Snam (SNMRF) operate in?

A

Snam is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.