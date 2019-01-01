|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Snam (OTCPK: SNMRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Snam.
There is no analysis for Snam
The stock price for Snam (OTCPK: SNMRF) is $5.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Snam.
Snam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Snam.
Snam is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.