QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
82.79 - 84.76
Vol / Avg.
42.3K/132.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
67.36 - 91.48
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
83.44
P/E
35.04
EPS
0.7
Shares
48.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 5:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 2:52PM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 3:19PM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 10:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 10:54AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 6:03AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
WNS (Holdings) Ltd is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services, offering comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model. The company has two reportable segments namely WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It generates maximum revenue from WNS Global BPM segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in the UK, Australia, Europe, South Africa and Rest of the world.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.880 0.0500
REV255.660M261.200M5.540M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WNS (Hldgs) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WNS (Hldgs) (WNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE: WNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WNS (Hldgs)'s (WNS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WNS (Hldgs) (WNS) stock?

A

The latest price target for WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE: WNS) was reported by Needham on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting WNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.78% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WNS (Hldgs) (WNS)?

A

The stock price for WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE: WNS) is $84.76 last updated Today at 5:07:20 PM.

Q

Does WNS (Hldgs) (WNS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WNS (Hldgs).

Q

When is WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) reporting earnings?

A

WNS (Hldgs)’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is WNS (Hldgs) (WNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WNS (Hldgs).

Q

What sector and industry does WNS (Hldgs) (WNS) operate in?

A

WNS (Hldgs) is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.