You can purchase shares of WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE: WNS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in WNS (Hldgs)’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).
The latest price target for WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE: WNS) was reported by Needham on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting WNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.78% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE: WNS) is $84.76 last updated Today at 5:07:20 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for WNS (Hldgs).
WNS (Hldgs)’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for WNS (Hldgs).
WNS (Hldgs) is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.