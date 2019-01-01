QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/71.5K
Div / Yield
0.56/1.09%
52 Wk
38.07 - 58.5
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
36.67
Open
-
P/E
36.55
EPS
0.63
Shares
111.4M
Outstanding
Stantec Inc is a global engineering and construction firm. The Company's services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics, from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation. Stantec has one reportable segment: consulting services. It utilizes one common brand and operates the same systems with generally the same policies, practices, and programs. The company provides its services under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec derives the substantial majority of its sales from the United States and Canada, and the company works in both the public and private sectors.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.450 0.0000
REV727.990M726.730M-1.260M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stantec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stantec (STN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stantec (NYSE: STN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stantec's (STN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stantec.

Q

What is the target price for Stantec (STN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stantec (NYSE: STN) was reported by BMO Capital on April 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stantec (STN)?

A

The stock price for Stantec (NYSE: STN) is $51.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stantec (STN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Stantec (NYSE:STN) reporting earnings?

A

Stantec’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Stantec (STN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stantec.

Q

What sector and industry does Stantec (STN) operate in?

A

Stantec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.