Stantec Inc is a global engineering and construction firm. The Company's services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics, from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation. Stantec has one reportable segment: consulting services. It utilizes one common brand and operates the same systems with generally the same policies, practices, and programs. The company provides its services under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec derives the substantial majority of its sales from the United States and Canada, and the company works in both the public and private sectors.