QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.6M
Div / Yield
1.2/0.22%
52 Wk
433.52 - 672.34
Mkt Cap
212.8B
Payout Ratio
5.34
Open
-
P/E
27.76
EPS
4.2
Shares
394M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 3:48PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 10:48AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (16% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (17%); life science solutions (38%); and lab products and services (38%).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.2606.540 1.2800
REV9.290B10.702B1.412B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thermo Fisher Scientific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thermo Fisher Scientific's (TMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 605.00 expecting TMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.03% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)?

A

The stock price for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is $540.045 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) reporting earnings?

A

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) operate in?

A

Thermo Fisher Scientific is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.