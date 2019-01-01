Hufvudstaden AB A manages and develops commercial properties in Sweden. The company focuses on retail and office properties in the Stockholm and Gothenburg area. Its two main segments include property management and parking operations. It rents out centrally located residential and commercial properties such as shops, offices, hotels, cinemas, restaurants, warehouses, garages, and apartments. It also owns Nordiska Kompaniet, a department store in Stockholm and Sweden. The company operates through three divisions: Stockholm business area, Gothenburg business area, and Noridska Kompaniet business area. The Stockholm business area contributes the largest proportion of revenue.