Prosus NV is a consumer internet group operating across a variety of platforms and geographies. The group's businesses primarily operate in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The group's businesses and investments are organised around the following segments: Ecommerce, which comprises its interests in Classifieds, Payments and Fintech, Food Delivery, Etail, Travel and other Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, which comprises its interests in Tencent and Mail.ru Group and Corporate which relates to group-level corporate services and treasury function.