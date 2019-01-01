Zinzino Holding AB is a direct sales company. The company offers products focusing on nutritional supplements, skincare, and lifestyle products. The company operates in three segments Zinzino; Faun and VMA Life. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Zinzino segment. The company's product areas include Immune and Brain, SkinCare, Weight Control, Beverages, and others. The company's geographical segments include Sweden, Hungary, Germany, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and other countries.