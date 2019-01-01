QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.12/2.67%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Zinzino Holding AB is a direct sales company. The company offers products focusing on nutritional supplements, skincare, and lifestyle products. The company operates in three segments Zinzino; Faun and VMA Life. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Zinzino segment. The company's product areas include Immune and Brain, SkinCare, Weight Control, Beverages, and others. The company's geographical segments include Sweden, Hungary, Germany, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and other countries.

Zinzino Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zinzino Holding (ZNZNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zinzino Holding (OTCGM: ZNZNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zinzino Holding's (ZNZNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zinzino Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Zinzino Holding (ZNZNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zinzino Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Zinzino Holding (ZNZNF)?

A

The stock price for Zinzino Holding (OTCGM: ZNZNF) is $4.5 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:36:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zinzino Holding (ZNZNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zinzino Holding.

Q

When is Zinzino Holding (OTCGM:ZNZNF) reporting earnings?

A

Zinzino Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zinzino Holding (ZNZNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zinzino Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Zinzino Holding (ZNZNF) operate in?

A

Zinzino Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.