There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS is an integrated financial services group operating primarily in Turkey, but with subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Russia, and Romania. It is a full-service bank offering corporate, commercial, retail, private, small to midsize enterprise, and investment banking services. Other financial services include insurance, leasing, brokerage, and asset management services. The bank's strategy emphasizes customer service. Its vast majority of its earning assets consist of loans, with strong positioning in consumer loans, mortgages, and auto loans. The company loan portfolio is diversified across various industries, notably real estate and rental services, wholesale and retail trade, and the production industries.

Analyst Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (OTCQX: TKGBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Turkiye Garanti Bankasi's (TKGBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi.

Q

What is the target price for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi

Q

Current Stock Price for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBY)?

A

The stock price for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (OTCQX: TKGBY) is $0.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.82 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 24, 2008 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (OTCQX:TKGBY) reporting earnings?

A

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi.

Q

What sector and industry does Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBY) operate in?

A

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.