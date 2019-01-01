QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.4M
Div / Yield
0.8/0.76%
52 Wk
88.45 - 135.82
Mkt Cap
42.1B
Payout Ratio
26.58
Open
-
P/E
35.06
EPS
1.85
Shares
399.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 2:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 3:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 10:17AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 10:15AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
IHS Markit is a leading provider of data and analytics to corporate and sovereign clients across a wide variety of industries. Financial markets accounted for 42% of fiscal 2020 revenue, transportation 27%, resources (energy and chemicals) 20%, and CMS (consolidated markets) 11%. Approximately 60% of fiscal 2020 revenue came from the United States. IHS Markit has approximately 16,000 employees worldwide. About 74% of fiscal 2020 revenue was recurring and fixed, 14% recurring and variable, and 12% non-recurring. S&P Global has offered to acquire IHS Markit, with holders of the target firm set to receive 0.2838 shares of the combined entity (a little less than one third of the total), in a deal valued at $44 billion upon announcement.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.850 0.0200
REV1.140B1.176B36.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IHS Markit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IHS Markit (INFO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IHS Markit's (INFO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IHS Markit (INFO) stock?

A

The latest price target for IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 133.00 expecting INFO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.07% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IHS Markit (INFO)?

A

The stock price for IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is $105.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IHS Markit (INFO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) reporting earnings?

A

IHS Markit’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.

Q

Is IHS Markit (INFO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IHS Markit.

Q

What sector and industry does IHS Markit (INFO) operate in?

A

IHS Markit is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.