IHS Markit is a leading provider of data and analytics to corporate and sovereign clients across a wide variety of industries. Financial markets accounted for 42% of fiscal 2020 revenue, transportation 27%, resources (energy and chemicals) 20%, and CMS (consolidated markets) 11%. Approximately 60% of fiscal 2020 revenue came from the United States. IHS Markit has approximately 16,000 employees worldwide. About 74% of fiscal 2020 revenue was recurring and fixed, 14% recurring and variable, and 12% non-recurring. S&P Global has offered to acquire IHS Markit, with holders of the target firm set to receive 0.2838 shares of the combined entity (a little less than one third of the total), in a deal valued at $44 billion upon announcement.