|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.830
|0.850
|0.0200
|REV
|1.140B
|1.176B
|36.000M
You can purchase shares of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in IHS Markit’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ).
The latest price target for IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 133.00 expecting INFO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.07% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is $105.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.
IHS Markit’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for IHS Markit.
IHS Markit is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.