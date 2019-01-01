QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
0.38/2.26%
52 Wk
15.63 - 22.65
Mkt Cap
14.6B
Payout Ratio
62.81
Open
-
P/E
27.83
EPS
0.18
Shares
879.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Smith & Nephew designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic devices, sports medicine and arthroscopic technologies, and wound-care solutions. Roughly 42% of the U.K.-based firm's revenue comes from orthopedic products, and another 30% is sports medicine and ENT. The remaining 28% of revenue is from the advanced wound therapy segment. Roughly half of Smith & Nephew's total revenue comes from the United States, just over 30% is from other developed markets, and emerging markets account for the remainder.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Smith & Nephew Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smith & Nephew (SNNUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smith & Nephew (OTCPK: SNNUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smith & Nephew's (SNNUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smith & Nephew.

Q

What is the target price for Smith & Nephew (SNNUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smith & Nephew

Q

Current Stock Price for Smith & Nephew (SNNUF)?

A

The stock price for Smith & Nephew (OTCPK: SNNUF) is $16.612749 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:35:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smith & Nephew (SNNUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Smith & Nephew (OTCPK:SNNUF) reporting earnings?

A

Smith & Nephew does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smith & Nephew (SNNUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smith & Nephew.

Q

What sector and industry does Smith & Nephew (SNNUF) operate in?

A

Smith & Nephew is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.