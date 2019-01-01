QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.06 - 19.36
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
190.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ceres Power Holdings PLC is a UK- based technology solutions provider. It is one of the leading developers of fuel cell technology, which enables the production of clean and low-cost energy. The company's business revolves around its key product, the Ceres SteelCell. It is a perforated sheet of steel with a ceramic layer that converts fuel directly into electrical power. Its SteelCell technology uses the existing infrastructure of mains natural gas and is manufactured using commodity materials, such as steel. Ceres primarily caters to the automotive industry. Among its other markets are transportation, commercial and light industrial sectors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ceres Power Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ceres Power Holdings (CPWHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ceres Power Holdings (OTCPK: CPWHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ceres Power Holdings's (CPWHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ceres Power Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Ceres Power Holdings (CPWHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ceres Power Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Ceres Power Holdings (CPWHF)?

A

The stock price for Ceres Power Holdings (OTCPK: CPWHF) is $7.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:56:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ceres Power Holdings (CPWHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ceres Power Holdings.

Q

When is Ceres Power Holdings (OTCPK:CPWHF) reporting earnings?

A

Ceres Power Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ceres Power Holdings (CPWHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ceres Power Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ceres Power Holdings (CPWHF) operate in?

A

Ceres Power Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.