Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
112.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
795.5M
Outstanding
Iron Road Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which explores for iron ore in Australia. Its projects include the Central Eyre Iron and Gawler Iron. The Central Eyre Iron project consists of three prospects: Warramboo, Kopi, and Hambidge.

Iron Road Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iron Road (IRNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iron Road (OTCPK: IRNRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iron Road's (IRNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iron Road.

Q

What is the target price for Iron Road (IRNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iron Road

Q

Current Stock Price for Iron Road (IRNRF)?

A

The stock price for Iron Road (OTCPK: IRNRF) is $0.1416 last updated Thu Aug 19 2021 15:05:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iron Road (IRNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iron Road.

Q

When is Iron Road (OTCPK:IRNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Iron Road does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iron Road (IRNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iron Road.

Q

What sector and industry does Iron Road (IRNRF) operate in?

A

Iron Road is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.