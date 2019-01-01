QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.2 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
967.8K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 2.32
Mkt Cap
31.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
146M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 14 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:57PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of microRNA therapies. MicroRNA therapies target diseases such as cancer, metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and inflammatory diseases. MicroRNA is a noncoding ribonucleic acid that regulates most genes in the genome. The company partnered with Sanofi to create a compound targeting orphan diseases and with AstraZeneca to cure Type 2 Diabetes/prediabetes.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Regulus Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regulus Therapeutics's (RGLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on September 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting RGLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 838.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)?

A

The stock price for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) is $0.213 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regulus Therapeutics.

Q

When is Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) reporting earnings?

A

Regulus Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regulus Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) operate in?

A

Regulus Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.