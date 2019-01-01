Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of microRNA therapies. MicroRNA therapies target diseases such as cancer, metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and inflammatory diseases. MicroRNA is a noncoding ribonucleic acid that regulates most genes in the genome. The company partnered with Sanofi to create a compound targeting orphan diseases and with AstraZeneca to cure Type 2 Diabetes/prediabetes.