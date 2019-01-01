|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Regulus Therapeutics’s space includes: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE), Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA), Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA), Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI).
The latest price target for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on September 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting RGLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 838.97% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) is $0.213 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Regulus Therapeutics.
Regulus Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Regulus Therapeutics.
Regulus Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.