Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.72/1.52%
52 Wk
33.66 - 50
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
141.54
Open
-
P/E
100
EPS
0.39
Shares
87.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Arcadis NV designs, engineers, and provides solutions for various construction and environmental projects. It constructs advanced buildings, plants, and transportation networks, and delivers management services for each project. Planning and cost management solutions help customers meet economic objectives and address potential operational or regulatory liabilities. Arcadis operates four business lines: infrastructure, water, environment, and buildings. It designs drinking water supply systems and treatment technologies for waste water. In addition, it develops commercial buildings, including hospitals, schools, and industrial facilities. The company delivers services all over the world, with no single customer or country constituting a majority of total sales.

Earnings

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.140
REV3.864B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arcadis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arcadis (ARCAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcadis (OTCPK: ARCAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arcadis's (ARCAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arcadis.

Q

What is the target price for Arcadis (ARCAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arcadis

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcadis (ARCAY)?

A

The stock price for Arcadis (OTCPK: ARCAY) is $47.5 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:28:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcadis (ARCAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 18, 2012.

Q

When is Arcadis (OTCPK:ARCAY) reporting earnings?

A

Arcadis’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 17, 2022.

Q

Is Arcadis (ARCAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcadis.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcadis (ARCAY) operate in?

A

Arcadis is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.