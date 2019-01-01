|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.140
|REV
|3.864B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arcadis (OTCPK: ARCAY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Arcadis.
There is no analysis for Arcadis
The stock price for Arcadis (OTCPK: ARCAY) is $47.5 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:28:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 18, 2012.
Arcadis’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arcadis.
Arcadis is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.