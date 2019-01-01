QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Salesforce.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Salesforce.com (CRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Salesforce.com's (CRM) competitors?

A

Other companies in Salesforce.com’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

Q

What is the target price for Salesforce.com (CRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 295.00 expecting CRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.45% upside). 46 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Salesforce.com (CRM)?

A

The stock price for Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) is $193.5 last updated Today at 4:20:13 PM.

Q

Does Salesforce.com (CRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Salesforce.com.

Q

When is Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) reporting earnings?

A

Salesforce.com’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is Salesforce.com (CRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salesforce.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Salesforce.com (CRM) operate in?

A

Salesforce.com is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.