Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Tetragon Financial Group Ltd is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. The company's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It provides stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The firm's investment portfolio comprises of assets, including a diversified alternative asset management business, TFG Asset Management, and covers bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds, and infrastructure.

Tetragon Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tetragon Financial Group (TGONF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tetragon Financial Group (OTCPK: TGONF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tetragon Financial Group's (TGONF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tetragon Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Tetragon Financial Group (TGONF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tetragon Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Tetragon Financial Group (TGONF)?

A

The stock price for Tetragon Financial Group (OTCPK: TGONF) is $9.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:07:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tetragon Financial Group (TGONF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 23, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2015.

Q

When is Tetragon Financial Group (OTCPK:TGONF) reporting earnings?

A

Tetragon Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tetragon Financial Group (TGONF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tetragon Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Tetragon Financial Group (TGONF) operate in?

A

Tetragon Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.