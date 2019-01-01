Airiq Inc is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. Its solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that standalone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. Its solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets.