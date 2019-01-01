QQQ
Range
0.24 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
2.1K/6.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
7.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
34.31
EPS
0.01
Shares
29.8M
Outstanding
Airiq Inc is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. Its solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that standalone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. Its solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets.

Airiq Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Airiq (AILQF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Airiq (OTCPK: AILQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Airiq's (AILQF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Airiq.

What is the target price for Airiq (AILQF) stock?

There is no analysis for Airiq

Current Stock Price for Airiq (AILQF)?

The stock price for Airiq (OTCPK: AILQF) is $0.2416 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Airiq (AILQF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Airiq.

When is Airiq (OTCPK:AILQF) reporting earnings?

Airiq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Airiq (AILQF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Airiq.

What sector and industry does Airiq (AILQF) operate in?

Airiq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.