Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.5/1.58%
52 Wk
31.73 - 50.78
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
35.54
Open
-
P/E
24.38
EPS
0.54
Shares
55.6M
Outstanding
Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm's operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

Enghouse Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enghouse Systems (OTCPK: EGHSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enghouse Systems's (EGHSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enghouse Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enghouse Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)?

A

The stock price for Enghouse Systems (OTCPK: EGHSF) is $31.725 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:54:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enghouse Systems.

Q

When is Enghouse Systems (OTCPK:EGHSF) reporting earnings?

A

Enghouse Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enghouse Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) operate in?

A

Enghouse Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.