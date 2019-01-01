|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Unico American (NASDAQ: UNAM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Unico American’s space includes: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS), FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC), FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF), National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) and United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC).
There is no analysis for Unico American
The stock price for Unico American (NASDAQ: UNAM) is $3.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 28, 2012.
Unico American’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Unico American.
Unico American is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.