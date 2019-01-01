QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Unico American Corp is an insurance holding company that underwrites property and casualty insurance; provides property, casualty, and health insurance; and provides insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its operations are categorized into two segments, the Insurance company operation and Other Insurance operations. The company receives its revenues primarily from premium derived from the insurance company operations, commission and fee income generated from the insurance agency operations, finance charges and fee income from the premium finance operations, and investment income from cash generated primarily from the insurance company operation.

Unico American Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unico American (UNAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unico American (NASDAQ: UNAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unico American's (UNAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Unico American (UNAM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unico American

Q

Current Stock Price for Unico American (UNAM)?

A

The stock price for Unico American (NASDAQ: UNAM) is $3.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unico American (UNAM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 28, 2012.

Q

When is Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) reporting earnings?

A

Unico American’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Unico American (UNAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unico American.

Q

What sector and industry does Unico American (UNAM) operate in?

A

Unico American is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.