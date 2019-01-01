Unico American Corp is an insurance holding company that underwrites property and casualty insurance; provides property, casualty, and health insurance; and provides insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its operations are categorized into two segments, the Insurance company operation and Other Insurance operations. The company receives its revenues primarily from premium derived from the insurance company operations, commission and fee income generated from the insurance agency operations, finance charges and fee income from the premium finance operations, and investment income from cash generated primarily from the insurance company operation.