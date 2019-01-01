QQQ
Range
10.95 - 11.26
Vol / Avg.
3.8K/14.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.72 - 14
Mkt Cap
21.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.95
P/E
29.66
EPS
19.5
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 11:54AM
Renesas Electronics Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes semiconductor components and other products for use in automotive, healthcare, computer peripheral, connectivity, home appliance, and industrial end markets. Its product portfolio includes microcontrollers and microprocessors, embedded systems platform, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, intelligent power devices, thrysistors, transistors, diodes, analog integrated circuits, and optoelectronics products. The firm has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia.

Renesas Electronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renesas Electronics (RNECF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renesas Electronics (OTCPK: RNECF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renesas Electronics's (RNECF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renesas Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for Renesas Electronics (RNECF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Renesas Electronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Renesas Electronics (RNECF)?

A

The stock price for Renesas Electronics (OTCPK: RNECF) is $11.205 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:55:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renesas Electronics (RNECF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renesas Electronics.

Q

When is Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECF) reporting earnings?

A

Renesas Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renesas Electronics (RNECF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renesas Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Renesas Electronics (RNECF) operate in?

A

Renesas Electronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.