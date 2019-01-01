AppFolio Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries. Its property management software provides small and medium-sized property managers with an end-to-end solution to their business needs. The company's products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager); rental syndication and lead tracking software (Rentlinx); and cloud-based legal practice management software (Mycase). It also offers value-added services, such as Website design and electronic payment services. Business activity of the firm is primarily functioned through the United States and it derives revenue from the source of subscription fees.