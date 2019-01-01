QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
110.88 - 114.72
Vol / Avg.
95.1K/107.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
106.88 - 172.01
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
112.42
P/E
2234
EPS
0
Shares
34.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 4:10PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
AppFolio Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries. Its property management software provides small and medium-sized property managers with an end-to-end solution to their business needs. The company's products include cloud-based property management software (Appfolio Property Manager); rental syndication and lead tracking software (Rentlinx); and cloud-based legal practice management software (Mycase). It also offers value-added services, such as Website design and electronic payment services. Business activity of the firm is primarily functioned through the United States and it derives revenue from the source of subscription fees.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV92.530M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AppFolio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AppFolio (APPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AppFolio's (APPF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AppFolio (APPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 107.00 expecting APPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.21% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AppFolio (APPF)?

A

The stock price for AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) is $111.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AppFolio (APPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AppFolio.

Q

When is AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) reporting earnings?

A

AppFolio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is AppFolio (APPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AppFolio.

Q

What sector and industry does AppFolio (APPF) operate in?

A

AppFolio is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.