You can purchase shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AppFolio’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Alight (NYSE:ALIT), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK).
The latest price target for AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 107.00 expecting APPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.21% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) is $111.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AppFolio.
AppFolio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AppFolio.
AppFolio is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.