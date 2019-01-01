QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/978.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.86
Mkt Cap
721.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Lake Resources NL is a is a lithium exploration company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration and development of lithium brine projects and lithium hard rock projects; and exploration for minerals. The company projects include Olaroz/Cauchari, Paso, Kachi, and Catamarca Pegmatites.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lake Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lake Resources (LLKKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lake Resources (OTCQB: LLKKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lake Resources's (LLKKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lake Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Lake Resources (LLKKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lake Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Lake Resources (LLKKF)?

A

The stock price for Lake Resources (OTCQB: LLKKF) is $0.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lake Resources (LLKKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lake Resources.

Q

When is Lake Resources (OTCQB:LLKKF) reporting earnings?

A

Lake Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lake Resources (LLKKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lake Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Lake Resources (LLKKF) operate in?

A

Lake Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.