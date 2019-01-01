QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
AltiGen Communications Inc is a provider of cloud-based Internet Protocol-private branch exchange (IP-PBX) and Contact Center solutions. The company designs, delivers and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions. Its Unified Communications solutions are designed with an open architecture and its integrated Internet protocol (IP) applications suite provides customers with a business communications solution. The company's geographical segment includes North America and the Rest of the World. It derives a majority of revenue from the North America region.

AltiGen Communications Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AltiGen Communications (ATGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AltiGen Communications (OTCQB: ATGN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AltiGen Communications's (ATGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AltiGen Communications.

Q

What is the target price for AltiGen Communications (ATGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AltiGen Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for AltiGen Communications (ATGN)?

A

The stock price for AltiGen Communications (OTCQB: ATGN) is $1.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AltiGen Communications (ATGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AltiGen Communications.

Q

When is AltiGen Communications (OTCQB:ATGN) reporting earnings?

A

AltiGen Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AltiGen Communications (ATGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AltiGen Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does AltiGen Communications (ATGN) operate in?

A

AltiGen Communications is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.