AltiGen Communications Inc is a provider of cloud-based Internet Protocol-private branch exchange (IP-PBX) and Contact Center solutions. The company designs, delivers and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions. Its Unified Communications solutions are designed with an open architecture and its integrated Internet protocol (IP) applications suite provides customers with a business communications solution. The company's geographical segment includes North America and the Rest of the World. It derives a majority of revenue from the North America region.