Range
72.86 - 78.14
Vol / Avg.
26.6K/20.7K
Div / Yield
0.31/0.40%
52 Wk
56.1 - 114.15
Mkt Cap
24.9B
Payout Ratio
22.79
Open
74.95
P/E
58
EPS
0
Shares
318.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 6:53AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Straumann is an established global leader in aesthetic dentistry, with a comprehensive offering of dental supplies and equipment. These include instruments, adhesives, implants, biomaterials, CADCAM equipment, prosthetics and orthodontics. Straumann's core focus and competitive advantage are within the implant dentistry market, in which Straumann has cornered more than one-quarter of the CHF 5 billion market. The company sells premium implants globally under the Straumann brand, alongside its "challenger" brands which target the lower end of the market (Anthogyr, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Warantec).

Straumann Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Straumann Holding (SAUHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Straumann Holding (OTCPK: SAUHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Straumann Holding's (SAUHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Straumann Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Straumann Holding (SAUHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Straumann Holding (OTCPK: SAUHY) was reported by BNP Paribas on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SAUHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Straumann Holding (SAUHY)?

A

The stock price for Straumann Holding (OTCPK: SAUHY) is $78.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Straumann Holding (SAUHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 10, 2012.

Q

When is Straumann Holding (OTCPK:SAUHY) reporting earnings?

A

Straumann Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Straumann Holding (SAUHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Straumann Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Straumann Holding (SAUHY) operate in?

A

Straumann Holding is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.