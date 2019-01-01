Straumann is an established global leader in aesthetic dentistry, with a comprehensive offering of dental supplies and equipment. These include instruments, adhesives, implants, biomaterials, CADCAM equipment, prosthetics and orthodontics. Straumann's core focus and competitive advantage are within the implant dentistry market, in which Straumann has cornered more than one-quarter of the CHF 5 billion market. The company sells premium implants globally under the Straumann brand, alongside its "challenger" brands which target the lower end of the market (Anthogyr, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Warantec).