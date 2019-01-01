Among the top three operators, Amadeus' 40%-plus market share in air global distribution system bookings is the largest in the industry. The GDS segment represents 56% of total prepandemic revenue (2019). The company has a growing IT solutions division (44% of 2019 revenue) that addresses the airline, airport, rail, hotel, and business intelligence markets. Transaction fees, which are tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of revenue and profits.