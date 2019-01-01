|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK: AMADY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Amadeus IT Group.
There is no analysis for Amadeus IT Group
The stock price for Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK: AMADY) is $68.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 25, 2013.
Amadeus IT Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Amadeus IT Group.
Amadeus IT Group is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.