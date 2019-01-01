QQQ
Range
23.97 - 24
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/31.7K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.47%
52 Wk
14 - 29.82
Mkt Cap
611.2M
Payout Ratio
19.25
Open
24
P/E
10.15
EPS
0.69
Shares
25.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
MetroCity Bankshares Inc is a holding company of its subsidiary Metro City Bank. It provides commercial banking services such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers and a variety of other banking services. The banks generate revenue from interest income. Its customers include small business owners, professionals, consumers, and real estate developers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6600.680 0.0200
REV36.850M37.112M262.000K

Analyst Ratings

MetroCity Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MetroCity Bankshares's (MCBS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) stock?

A

The latest price target for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) was reported by Raymond James on January 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MCBS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)?

A

The stock price for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) is $24 last updated Today at 2:53:44 PM.

Q

Does MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) reporting earnings?

A

MetroCity Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MetroCity Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) operate in?

A

MetroCity Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.