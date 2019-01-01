QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes a range of analog and digital imaging systems and information technology solutions, for the printing sector, healthcare sector, and specific industrial applications. The company's operating segment includes Offset Solutions; Digital Print and Chemicals; Radiology Solutions and Healthcare IT. It generates maximum revenue from the Offset Solutions segment. The Offset Solutions division is a supplier to the offset printing industry, offering commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers and the most extensive range of integrated prepress and printing solutions.

Agfa-Gevaert Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agfa-Gevaert (OTCPK: AFGVY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Agfa-Gevaert's (AFGVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Agfa-Gevaert.

Q

What is the target price for Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Agfa-Gevaert

Q

Current Stock Price for Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVY)?

A

The stock price for Agfa-Gevaert (OTCPK: AFGVY) is $7.66 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 16:18:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agfa-Gevaert.

Q

When is Agfa-Gevaert (OTCPK:AFGVY) reporting earnings?

A

Agfa-Gevaert does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agfa-Gevaert.

Q

What sector and industry does Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVY) operate in?

A

Agfa-Gevaert is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.