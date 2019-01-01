Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes a range of analog and digital imaging systems and information technology solutions, for the printing sector, healthcare sector, and specific industrial applications. The company's operating segment includes Offset Solutions; Digital Print and Chemicals; Radiology Solutions and Healthcare IT. It generates maximum revenue from the Offset Solutions segment. The Offset Solutions division is a supplier to the offset printing industry, offering commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers and the most extensive range of integrated prepress and printing solutions.