QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/88.6K
Div / Yield
0.44/1.01%
52 Wk
39.48 - 64.5
Mkt Cap
955.4M
Payout Ratio
31.95
Open
-
P/E
32.89
EPS
0.3
Shares
21.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 4:03PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are primarily used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes the largest proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches, and vessel closure systems. LeMaitre generates the majority of its revenue in the United States. Sales in Germany also contribute a significant proportion of total revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.310

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV39.590M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LeMaitre Vascular Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LeMaitre Vascular's (LMAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) was reported by Jefferies on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting LMAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)?

A

The stock price for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) is $43.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 2, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.

Q

When is LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reporting earnings?

A

LeMaitre Vascular’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LeMaitre Vascular.

Q

What sector and industry does LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) operate in?

A

LeMaitre Vascular is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.