Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
6.28/4.49%
52 Wk
119.1 - 163
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
197.03
Open
-
P/E
45.95
Shares
73.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 5:49AM
Gecina Nom is a French real estate investment trust with assets primarily located in Paris, France and the surrounding region. The majority of Gecina's real estate property portfolio is comprised of office buildings with residential properties also making up a substantial percentage. Most of Gecina's properties are located in the City of Paris, while others are also located in the Paris region and other French cities, such as Lyon. Gecina primarily generates revenue from rental income and the sale of its real estate properties. Most of this rental revenue is derived from its office buildings. Gecina's customers and occupants include businesses, students, and individuals. The company also manages the construction, redevelopment, and environmental operations of its assets.

Gecina Nom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gecina Nom (GECFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gecina Nom (OTCPK: GECFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gecina Nom's (GECFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gecina Nom.

Q

What is the target price for Gecina Nom (GECFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gecina Nom (OTCPK: GECFF) was reported by Goldman Sachs on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GECFF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gecina Nom (GECFF)?

A

The stock price for Gecina Nom (OTCPK: GECFF) is $139.8 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gecina Nom (GECFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gecina Nom.

Q

When is Gecina Nom (OTCPK:GECFF) reporting earnings?

A

Gecina Nom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gecina Nom (GECFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gecina Nom.

Q

What sector and industry does Gecina Nom (GECFF) operate in?

A

Gecina Nom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.