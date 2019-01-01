QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/143.8K
Div / Yield
0.06/6.05%
52 Wk
0.73 - 1.01
Mkt Cap
21.5B
Payout Ratio
34.8
Open
-
P/E
5.62
Shares
22.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PICC P&C is China's largest nonlife insurer, commanding about 33% market share in the country. It was founded by the People's Bank of China in 1949. The company is a flagship subsidiary of the PICC Group, a state-owned insurance group, which owns 69% of PICC P&C. The company offers a wide range of nonlife insurance products, including auto, commercial property, liability, credit and surety bond, accidents and health, energy and aerospace, and agricultural insurance.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PICC Property & Casualty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PICC Property & Casualty (OTCPK: PPCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PICC Property & Casualty's (PPCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PICC Property & Casualty.

Q

What is the target price for PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PICC Property & Casualty

Q

Current Stock Price for PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCF)?

A

The stock price for PICC Property & Casualty (OTCPK: PPCCF) is $0.9648 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 15:05:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PICC Property & Casualty.

Q

When is PICC Property & Casualty (OTCPK:PPCCF) reporting earnings?

A

PICC Property & Casualty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PICC Property & Casualty.

Q

What sector and industry does PICC Property & Casualty (PPCCF) operate in?

A

PICC Property & Casualty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.